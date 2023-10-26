Kavitha’s Lecture On Telangana Progress At Oxford University | BRS Party MLC Kavitha

The lecture, scheduled as part of the 'Development Economics' program at the London-based university on October 30, will focus on the advancements in healthcare and education facilitated by the state government
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha has been extended an invitation from Oxford University to deliver a keynote lecture on the initiatives undertaken by the Telangana government under Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao’s leadership. The lecture, scheduled as part of the ‘Development Economics’ program at the London-based university on October 30, will focus on the advancements in healthcare and education facilitated by the state government.
Watch: