Kavitha’s Lecture On Telangana Progress At Oxford University | BRS Party MLC Kavitha

The lecture, scheduled as part of the 'Development Economics' program at the London-based university on October 30, will focus on the advancements in healthcare and education facilitated by the state government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha has been extended an invitation from Oxford University to deliver a keynote lecture on the initiatives undertaken by the Telangana government under Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao’s leadership. The lecture, scheduled as part of the ‘Development Economics’ program at the London-based university on October 30, will focus on the advancements in healthcare and education facilitated by the state government.

Watch: