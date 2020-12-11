KCR calls on Shah, seeks funds for flood relief

The Chief Minister who had a 40-minute meeting with Shah referred to disbursal of pending central funds for taking up repairs to roads which were damaged during the recent floods in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad floods and the allocation of Central funds for taking up flood relief works besides modernisation of police force were some of the issues which Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao discussed during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday.

The Chief Minister who had a 40-minute meeting with Shah referred to disbursal of pending central funds for taking up repairs to roads which were damaged during the recent floods in Hyderabad. He is also reported to have raised other State issues, including funds for development of backward areas. Earlier, the Chief Minister also called on Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat.

The Chief Minister, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, is also expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. He is expected to discuss long-pending issues pertaining to the State with the Union Ministers.

The Chief Minister is also likely to visit the site allocated by the Central government for construction of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party office in New Delhi. Rao will return to Hyderabad on Sunday.

