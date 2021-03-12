KCR cheating unemployed youth: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of leaking to media the 29 per cent PRC fitment to government employees due to fear of losing the MLC elections.

In a live interaction on Facebook, Uttam Kumar Reddy urged graduates to cast their vote for Congress candidates G Chinna Reddy and Ramulu Naik. He said that during the three years when the PRC was being prepared, Chandrashekhar Rao did not give any interim relief to government employees.

“After three years, out of fear of losing the MLC elections, he leaked to the media about PRC fitment just three days before polling,” charged Uttam Kumar Reddy. He alleged that in the name of 50,000 job notifications, the TRS government was cheating unemployed youth with false promises. “TSPSC is vacant now, how will they fill up 50,000 vacancies?” he questioned.

The TPCC president also criticised the TRS for using pictures of late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, who was in the Congress party till his last breath, on election publicity material to derive political mileage.

