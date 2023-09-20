KCR Cup Tournament scores big in Melbourne

Organized by BRS Australia, led by Kasarla Nagender Reddy, President of the BRS Australia branch, the three-week tournament brought together NRIs from 29 Indian states residing in Australia.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:07 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: The KCR Cup Tournament Grand Finals, hosted at Pavilion, Alcock Reserve, Melbourne, has been a success, drawing an enthusiastic crowd. The event celebrated Telangana’s development and welfare under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Organized by BRS Australia, led by Kasarla Nagender Reddy, President of the BRS Australia branch, the three-week tournament brought together NRIs from 29 Indian states residing in Australia. Cricket was chosen as the platform to showcase the transition from TRS to BRS.

A notable moment was a presentation by Victoria State Convener Sairam Upa, highlighting Telangana’s achievements in development and welfare under the leadership of the Chief Minister. According to him, the CM’s visionary approach has earned praise from Telangana residents and Indians from other states.

BRS leaders, including Sai Ram Uppu, Vinay Sunny Goud, Saikrishna Kalvakuntla, Praveen Ledella, Vangapalli Surender Reddy, Vishwamitra Pragada, Surya Rao, Ashok, Rakesh, Amit, Vinod Katthula, Vijay Nadadur, Satish, Shiva Hyderabad, Hari, alongside Palla, Karunakar Nandavaram, and leaders from diverse communities and diaspora Indians, participated in the event.

Also Read Asim wins KCR Cup bodybuilding trophy