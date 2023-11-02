KCR has special concern and interest for Nirmal district: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:36 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Nirmal: Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had special concern and interest for Nirmal district. He was addressing a poll rally, titled Praja Ashirwada Sabha held at Ellapalli village in Nirmal Rural on Thursday.

Reddy said that the face of Telangana was altered after Rao became Chief Minister of the newly-created state. He recalled that Rao created Nirmal district, granted a medical college, Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy Lift Irrigation Project spending Rs 714 crore, an oil palm factory at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore and integrated vegetable and meat market was being built in Nirmal town.

The BRS nominee from Nirmal said that road infra, irrigation, drinking water and medical facilities were improved, besides developing rural and urban parts. All sections were satisfied with the outstanding administration and welfare schemes extended by the government. He cited the creation of a mosque in Nirmal, costing Rs 3 crore. He thanked the people for turning up in large numbers.

Reddy puts forth wish-list

Reddy sought the Chief Minister to create under-ground drainage for Nirmal which was seeing rapid growth in population, a grant of Rs 100 crore to Nirmal municipality, a lining to canal of Swarna irrigation project, an engineering college to the district and establish IT industry in the town. Rao, assured to fulfill wishes of Reddy if he was elected with a thumping majority.

Rajya Sabha member Damodar Rao, Vittal Reddy MLC Dande BRS nominees Bhukya Johnson, Anil Jadhav, G Vittal Reddy former minister S Venugpala Chary, Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalaxmi Reddy, BRS leader V Satyanarayana, municipal chairman Gandrath Eshwar and many others were present.