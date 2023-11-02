CM KCR’s hat-trick a certainty; he has never lost elections since 1985, says KTR

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would score a hat-trick in the ensuing elections, Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao appealed to young entrepreneurs to dream big and fight against all hurdles.

The Chief Minister had contested his first elections for the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society Chairman post in 1980 and lost. Again in the 1983 Assembly elections, he contested representing the Telugu Desam Party but lost by a small margin of 750 votes. However, despite two setbacks, he did not give up. But after winning the first elections in 1985, Chandrashekhar Rao never lost an election, Rama Rao said, adding that with the people’s support, he was sure that the Chief Minister would score a hat trick and that the success would be celebrated after December 3.

Addressing a success meet of the Chief Minister’s Scheduled Tribes Entrepreneurship and Innovation Scheme (CMSTEI) here on Thursday, the Minister urged young entrepreneurs not to give up in pursuit of excellence. Without guts, there was no glory, he said.

The programme was organized by the CMSTEI beneficiaries as a mark of gratitude to the State government. In the four years since the launch of CMSTEI, over 500 ST entrepreneurs were groomed by the State government. Already, 118 units were grounded and many more were on the verge of being launched shortly. Harley’s India, a food processing company from Telangana, now has its units in different countries. The company, which was set up by a woman Lakshmi, had now expanded multifold, and was connected with the CMSTEI scheme in mentoring and other aspects.

The Minister appealed to former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to come up with a plan for extending handholding support to struggling entrepreneurs.

“The idea is to groom 5000 ST entrepreneurs and if each entrepreneur would generate employment to about 10 people, it would work out to 50,000 jobs” Rama Rao said, adding that the current batch of entrepreneurs should be brand ambassadors for the CMSTEI scheme.