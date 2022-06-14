KCR heading in right direction: Vundavalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:27 AM, Tue - 14 June 22

Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar addressing the media in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has complete clarity and was heading in the right direction, equipped with a well-researched agenda to prevent the country from falling into a deep abyss of communal politics, said former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar. He felt that only a handful of Chief Ministers like Mamata Banerjee, Chandrashekhar Rao and Arvind Kejriwal have been vocal against the BJP’s communal and divisive politics.

“But Chandrashekhar Rao, who has done extensive homework on the issue besides being a good communicator, is the right person to fight the BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. The former Congress MP said just like him, the TRS president too was aware of the threat posed by the BJP’s communal politics to the secular fabric of the nation and its long-term repercussions on international relations. He reminded how the Gulf countries had summoned the Indian envoys following the recent remarks made by the now-suspended BJP spokespersons and the Centre was forced to offer an explanation.

“I am not opposed to Modi or the BJP heading this country. But I only differ with their divisive and communal politics. We must understand that in the current global scenario, all the countries are interdependent. Hence, we cannot afford to get branded as a communally polarised country,” he added.

The former Congress MP also slammed the Modi government’s efforts to suppress voices questioning it on various issues by misusing the Central agencies. He emphasised the need for everyone to oppose BJP’s policies and to support Chandrashekhar Rao to emerge as an alternative force on the national platform. Further, he felt that none of the political parties in Andhra Pradesh were capable of opposing the BJP and its policies.

Arun Kumar said Chandrashekhar Rao had asked him to be more vocal in exposing the BJP’s anti-people policies. He feared that unless there was strong opposition, the BJP’s vote share might increase beyond 36 per cent which could be detrimental to the nation’s interest. He rubbished discussion about floating any national party or him heading its Andhra Pradesh chapter during the discussion.

“We had a luncheon meeting where he spoke extensively about the reasons why he was opposing the BJP and emphasised the need to shift the focus to development. I was treated with a lot of respect and was requested to discuss these issues further to which I agreed,” he added.