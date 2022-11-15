| Kcr Kept His 2018 Election Promise Of Setting Up Medical College In Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:52 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

TS Handloom Corporation Chairman is addressing the inaugural function of Government Medical College Sanagreddy on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Telangana State Handloom Development Corporation chairman Chintha Prabhakar said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had kept his 2018 election promise of setting up a medical college in Sangareddy.

Recalling that the Chief Minister made the announcement in Sangareddy during a public meeting ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections, Prabhakar said the hospital attached to the medical college had the best facilities in the area. Speaking after the Chief Minister’s virtual inauguration of the Government Medical College, Prabhakar thanked the Chief Minister for keeping his promise.

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran said the State government had added 1,150 medical seats which would eventually provide an opportunity for many to pursue medical education in Telangana. To mark the inauguration of the Medical College, a massive rally was taken out with 600 bikes in Sangareddy town by TRS leaders on Tuesday morning..

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Collector A Sharat, SP M Ramana Kumar, Additional Collector Rajharshi Sha, Medical College Principal Dr N Vani. DMHO Dr Gaythridevi, District Hospital Superintendent Dr Anil and others were present.