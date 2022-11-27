KCR mega job mela held in Tamil Nadu

Named after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the mega job mela was also aimed at creating awareness of the agricultural reforms brought by him in Telangana resulting in remunerative income to farmers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:46 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: Vyavasaya Munnetra Kazhagam (VMK) in association with the local Lions Club and other organisations has organised a mega job mela in Nammakkal district headquarters in Tamil Nadu to provide employment opportunities for local youth. Named after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the mega job mela was also aimed at creating awareness of the agricultural reforms brought by him in Telangana resulting in remunerative income to farmers.

In association with South Indian Farmers Unions Federation, VMK is planning to take out a farmers Maha Padayatra from Kanyakumari to Chennai, demanding the DMK government in Tamil Nadu to launch farmer-friendly initiatives like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima being implemented in Telangana. After meeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in this regard, a final decision will be taken.

The organisers are also planning to conduct farmers’ conferences and mega job melas in all the district headquarters across Tamil Nadu.

“We have successfully organised the mega job melas for youth in Coimbatore and Nammakal so far. Plans to organise them in other districts over the next few weeks, are afoot. Over 1,000 candidates participated in the mela where 800 of them received appointment letters,” said Kotapati Narasimham Naidu, leader of South Indian Farmers Unions Federation.