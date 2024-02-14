KCR nominates Vaddiraju Ravichandra for Rajya Sabha seat

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 09:11 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao nominated Vaddiraju Ravichandra as the party candidate for Rajya Sabha. He finalised Ravichandra’s candidature after discussing with party senior leaders on Wednesday. Ravichandra will file his nomination papers on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India is holding elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana for which polling will be held on February 27. The last date for filing nomination papers would be February 15.

The elections for three seats became inevitable as the term of BRS MPs J Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and Vaddiraju Ravichandra will end this month. Of the three vacant seats, the Congress decided to contest for two seats and the BRS chose to fight for the third seat, based on their respective strength in the Assembly.