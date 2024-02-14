Congress nominates Renuka Chowdhury, Anil Yadav for Rajya Sabha from Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 08:29 PM

Renuka Chowdhury and Anil Yadav.

Hyderabad: The Congress on Wednesday nominated former union minister Renuka Chowdhury and former State Youth Congress president M Anil Kumar Yadav for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on February 27 from Telangana. The last date for filing of nominations is February 15.

In a statement issued, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had approved the candidature of both the leaders as the candidates for the ensuing biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha.

Renuka Chowdhury entered politics in 1984 through Telugu Desam Party and was a member of the Rajya Sabha for two consecutive terms and Chief Whip of Telugu Desam Parliamentary party. She was also the union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in the cabinet of HD Deve Gowda.

Anil Kumar Yadav is the son of former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav. He was the Youth Congress President from 2015-2020 and was an aspirant for the Secunderabad Assembly seat.