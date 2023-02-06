KCR Nutritional Kits to benefit 4 lakh pregnant women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:33 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: Continuing its focus on Mother and Child Health (MCH), the State government in its annual budget 2023-24, has decided to extend the KCR Nutritional Kit to all pregnant women across 33 districts.

To implement the KCR Nutritional Kit initiative, which will benefit nearly 4 lakh pregnant women across Telangana, the State government has proposed to allocate Rs. 200 crore for the upcoming year.

The State government in the annual budget has also proposed to further expand the concept of Basthi Dawakhanas by deciding to launch them across all towns in Telangana.

To this effect, 100 more such urban healthcare facilities will be established.

Overall, the Medical and Health Department, an amount of Rs.12,161 crore has been proposed in the budget 2023-24.