KCR nutritional Kits to cover entire Telangana: Harish Rao

Minister says all efforts will be made to broaden the scheme and urged pregnant women to consume supplements.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:19 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Health Minister T Harish Rao launching the distribution of KCR Nutritional Kits.

Hyderabad: The KCR Nutritional Kits initiative, aimed to end the prevalence of anaemia among pregnant women, will be spread to all the districts of Telangana, said Health Minister T Harish Rao during the launch of the flagship programme on Wednesday.

The Health Minister, along with Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashant Reddy in the virtual presence of other Ministers and MLAs, launched the nutritional scheme at Kamareddy said all efforts would be made to broaden the scheme and urged pregnant women to consume the supplements and not end up sharing with family members.

“Series of measures taken in the last 8 years has helped Telangana to reduce the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) from 93 fatalities for every one lakh live births to 43 in Telangana. At present, we are third in the country just behind Maharashtra and Kerala. Through KCR nutritional kits initiative, we want to overtake both of them,” he said.

The KCR nutritional kit was launched in nine most vulnerable districts including Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Kamareddy and Gadwal, where the prevalence of anaemia among pregnant women was more than the State average of 53 per cent.

Harish Rao also took a swipe at the opposition parties. “BRS is doing nutritional politics but the opposition parties are doing partition politics. They want to divide people and spread hatred among people in Telangana. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is focusing on developmental agenda while the opposition is preoccupied with divisionary politics,” he said.

Senior MLAs and Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Indrakaran Reddy, Balka Suman, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Satyavathi Rathod, Srinivas Goud and Niranjan Reddy launched the scheme in the remaining eight districts and were virtually present in the inaugural event.