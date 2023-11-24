KCR promises tax exemption on perks of Singareni workers

Responding positively to local MLA Korukanti Chander's request for tax exemption benefits to coal mine workers, the Chief Minister promised to take steps for tax exemption after coming to power.

Peddapalli: Audience roared in appreciation when Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao assured to take steps for non-imposition of tax on perks to be provided to Singrani workers. Responding positively to local MLA Korukanti Chander’s request for tax exemption benefits to coal mine workers, the Chief Minister promised to take steps for tax exemption after coming to power. Chandrashekhar Rao made these comments while participating in Praja Ashirvada Sabha held in coal belt town Godavarikhani on Friday.

There was also a huge response from the public when the Chief Minister informed that it was the BRS government which provided 32 per cent share to the workers in the profits of the Singareni. In the Congress regime, workers used to get only 18, 19 and hardly 20 percent share in profits. Recently, Rs 1,000 crore was provided to workers under Deepavali bonus and share in profit, he informed and added that each worker got about Rs 1.80 lakh.

The audience responded enthusiastically when Chandrashekhar Rao promised to provide the responsibility of the construction of the Bayyaram steel factory to Singareni. In order to encourage the company in mining activity in other places, SCCL Managing Director was sent to Australia and Indonesia to study mining activity there.

There was instant response to the CM’s query on whether Rythu Bandhu should be continued. Congress leader Batti Vikramarka and others were terming Rythu Bandhu as a wasteful scheme. Should it be continued? he questioned. Responding in a single voice, the audience said that it should be continued. The TPCC president was saying that a three-hour power supply was enough for the agriculture sector, the Chief Minister informed and questioned whether three hour electricity is enough? Audience replied stating that 24 hours power was required.

There was a good response from people when Chandrashekahr Rao assured to establish new industries in the coal belt town if the local MLA Chander was re-elected in the election. Terming the legislator as nice person, the Chief Minister said that Chander was in jail for 74 days during separate state agitation.