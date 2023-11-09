Congress tried to create political instability in new State, says KCR

K Chandrashekhar Rao said the Congress was pitting against him the same man who was caught red-handed with Rs 50 lakh while attempting to buy legislators and destabilise the BRS (then TRS) government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing his first public meeting in Kamareddy.

Hyderabad: After subjecting people of Telangana to years of betrayal and injustice in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the Congress had conspired to create political instability in the newly formed Telangana State, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Thursday.

Addressing his first public meeting in Kamareddy, from where he was contesting for the first time, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Congress was pitting against him the same man who was caught red-handed with Rs 50 lakh while attempting to buy legislators and destabilise the BRS (then TRS) government.

Stating that Congress was known for repeated betrayal and injustice towards the region and its people for 58 years, he said the Congress had allied with the BRS (then TRS) after agreeing to form Telangana State, but went back on its word on numerous occasions. However, the Congress was compelled to form the separate State after the people of Telangana took to the streets, sending strong signals of its political ramifications for the survival of the Congress in the State.

“Even after the State formation, they tried to create political instability and attempted to buy our legislators with the help of others, and the same person who was caught red-handed with Rs 50 lakh in his attempt to purchase a legislator is now being fielded to contest against me in Kamareddy. People should deliver their verdict and teach him a lesson,” he said.

Urging voters to display their political maturity and elect candidates only after considering ideologies, policies and history of each political party endorsing them, the Chief Minister minced no words while lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for his call to scrap the Dharani portal. The BRS government had put an end to woes of the farmers by simplifying the land management and registration process through the Dharani portal, empowering farmers with all rights on their farm lands.

“But the Congress wants to bring back the days of anarchy and middlemen. People should dump the Congress in the Bay of Bengal,” he said, citing statements by Congress leaders that they would throw the Dharani portal in the Bay of Bengal.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP as well, Chandrashekhar Rao urged people to ensure that not a single vote was given to the BJP, whose contribution to Telangana and its people was a big zero. BJP leaders should be ashamed to seek votes from people of Telangana after the Prime Minister imposed a Rs 25,000 crore cut in the State’s borrowings.

“Telangana is the only State in the country to supply uninterrupted power to the agriculture sector. Not even Modi’s home State of Gujarat has 24-hour electricity supply. But he insisted that we fix electricity metres to agricultural connections, but I refused as we are committed to stabilise agriculture and make it remunerative for farmers. He fined us by imposing a Rs 25,000 crore cut on our borrowings,” he said.

He also held Modi responsible for not sanctioning even one Navodaya school to Telangana after new districts were created, despite the law to establish a Navodaya school in every district. He said he had wrote over 100 letters to Modi and BRS MPs had raised the issue in the Parliament on numerous occasions, but in vain. He also pointed out that the BJP-led Centre had established 157 government medical colleges across the country, but did not allot even one college to Telangana.