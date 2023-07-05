Kamareddy: ACB nab forest beat officer for accepting bribe

Officer Srinivas demanded the bribe for allowing the complainant and the villagers to construct a bridge in forest land and avoid reporting it to his higher authorities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:05 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Cash recovered from the accused official

Kamareddy: The ACB nabbed a forest beat officer Mantha Srinivas of Kondapur forest area in Rajampet mandal while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from complainant Tula Siddiramulu to do an official favour.

According to ACB officials, Srinivas demanded the bribe for allowing the complainant and the villagers to construct a bridge in forest land and avoid reporting it to his higher authorities. An amount of Rs 20,000 was recovered from him and he was produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases court at Karimnagar, according to ACB officials.

A case was registered and investigation is on.