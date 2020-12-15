KCR pursued State issues with Centre: Balka Suman

Balka Suman pointed out that the Chief Minister had met the Prime Minister and other Union Ministers on several occasions earlier to discuss issues pertaining to Telangana

Hyderabad: Ending speculations over Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Delhi visit, Government Whip Balka Suman on Tuesday clarified that the former called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers on official purpose. He said as the Chief Minister of Telangana State, Chandrashekhar Rao had sought release of funds and other pending dues to the State besides seeking permissions for various projects taken up by the State government.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, Suman pointed out that the Chief Minister had met the Prime Minister and other Union Ministers on several occasions earlier to discuss issues pertaining to Telangana. “The Chief Minister even visited Delhi frequently during the Telangana statehood movement to gather necessary support for the cause. There is nothing surprising about it and people need not be confused on this,” he said.

Coming down heavily on BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who levelled allegations against the Chief Minister, the Government Whip advised the former not to cross the line while speaking about the Chief Minister. He wondered if Sanjay Kumar who is the BJP State president and also a Parliament member, has common sense and basic awareness on the Centre-State relations. “We are not speaking today just because Bandi Sanjay raised questions, but we want to be transparent and inform the facts to people of the State,” he added.

Further, Suman stated that the newly appointed BJP State president was speaking nonsense and levelling allegations against the Chief Minister beyond his limitations. If Sanjay fails to mend his ways, Suman said people of Telangana will teach him a befitting lesson. “We are here after experiencing several highs and lows while participating in the Telangana statehood movement. Sanjay is new to politics and should gain some knowledge about the Constitutional systems, before making any allegations against Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao or the State government,” he advised.

MLAs Kranthi Kiran, Rohit Reddy and MLC M Sreenivas Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

