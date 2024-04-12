KCR to address public meeting in Sangareddy on April 16

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 April 2024, 05:31 PM

Sangareddy: Former Chief Minister and Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao will kick start his Lok Sabha election campaign with a public meeting in Sangareddy on April 16.

Following the communication from Chandrashekhar Rao, Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar and Former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran have inspected a location at Singur Cross road for the public meeting.

Since Andole falls under Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency and Sangareddy under Medak Lok Sabha constituency, the leaders were planning to mobilise a huge number of people from both the segments for the meeting.

The BRS Zaheerabad candidate Gali Anil Kumar and Medak candidate P Venkatrami Reddy hoped that Rao’s meeting would turn the election in their favour. Meanwhile, Former Minister T Harish Rao will visit Sangareddy on Saturday to ensure all the arrangements are made for the Former Chief Minister’s meeting.