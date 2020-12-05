KCR to inaugurate 2BHK houses in Siddipet on Dec 10

CM would also inaugurate the Government Medical College at Siddipet, constructed at a cost of Rs 135 crore on the same day

Hyderabad: A gated community consisting of 2,460 two bed room houses built at a cost of Rs 163 crores by the Government at Narsapur on the outskirts of Siddipet town would be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday.

The Chief Minister would also inaugurate the Government Medical College at Siddipet, constructed at a cost of Rs 135 crore on the same day.

According to an official press release, Chandrashekhar Rao would also be inaugurating an Rs 278 crore underground drainage system in Siddipet town, the Ranganayaka Sagar guest house built in the middle of the Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir. This guest house was built at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

The Chief Minister would also lay foundation stones for a slew of developmental projects that include, a government hospital with 960 beds capacity, at an estimated cost of Rs 225 crore, a Rythu Vedika building at Mittapally village, and the vipanchi auditorium. he would later address a public meeting at the government degree college grounds on the same day.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao inspected the places on Saturday, ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit. He called for a meeting officials to review the pace of works and allocated responsibilities to officials. The officials who attended the meeting included the district Collector Venkatarama Reddy, Siddipet Commissioner of Police Joel Davis and other officials.

