KCR to inaugurate Nagamadugu irrigation project: Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said within few days Nizamsagar project will get Kaleshwaram water through Konda Pochampally reservoir.

By | Published: 12:06 am

Nizamabad: Telangana government had allocated Rs 476 crore for the Nagamadugu lift irrigation scheme to provide irrigation facility to 28,000 acres in Jukkal constituency and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the project, said Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy here on Monday.

The Minster participated in various programmes at Mohammed Nagar in Jukkal where he inaugurated Rythu Vedika, farmers guest house and co-operative society building additional rooms and laid the foundation stone for function hall.

Speaking on the occasion, he said within few days Nizamsagar project will get Kaleshwaram water through Konda Pochampally reservoir. Jukkal farmers can cultivate two crops once the Kaleshwaram water reaches Nizamsagar. He assured the people of Jukkal that he would allocate 5,000 more double bedroom houses.

Telangana government was providing support to the farmers and introduced Rtythu Nandhu, Rythu Bheema schemes and was striving for the benefit of farmers besides providing 24 hour free power.

Jukkal MLA Hanumanthu Shinde, Kamareddy ZP Chairperson D Shobha Raju, Banswada RDO Raja goud, MPP Jyothi, former ZP Chairman Dafedar Raju, and local public representatives participated.

