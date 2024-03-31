| Kcr To Likely Tour Karimnagar Rajanna Siricilla Districts On April 5 To Console Distressed Farmers

He will inspect the crops withered due to lack of adequate water supply as part of his tour to examine the drought conditions prevailing in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 10:59 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao who launched ‘Polam Bata’ State-wide tour on Sunday, is likely to tour the districts of Karimnagar and Rajanna-Siricilla on April 5.

On Sunday, Chandrashekhar Rao visited the districts of Jangaon, Suryapet and Nalgonda where he interacted with the distressed farmers who lost their crops due to inadequate water supply for irrigation and unseasonal rains recently.

He instilled confidence among them, assuring to fight on their behalf and ensure justice to them