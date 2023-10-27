KCR will fulfill all promises in BRS manifesto: Indrakaran Reddy

Addressing a gathering, Reddy stated that the Chief Minister was striving for the welfare of the public and would certainly fulfill all promises mentioned in the manifesto of the BRS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Nirmal: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar was ruling the State as per the wishes of the public, Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy urged the people to extend electoral support to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for continuity of innovative welfare schemes and developmental activities. He carried out a door-to-door poll campaign in several parts of the town here on Friday.

The manifesto titled KCR Bharosa was evoking an overwhelming response from all sections of the society. He asked cadres of the party to seek votes citing various schemes included in the document.

Indrakran Reddy ridiculed Congress leaders for eyeing the post of Chief Minister much before the polls. He said the leaders were day-dreaming about the post and were assuming that the party was already voted to power. He slammed the party for approaching the Election Commission of India seeking stoppage of the Rythu Bandhu scheme disbursals.

Reddy also charged the BJP of trying to gain electoral mileage using religion and said the people had lost their faith in the statements of BJP leaders.