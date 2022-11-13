KCR would be strongest if abuse by opponents give strength: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:32 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had claimed on Saturday that he gains nutrition, and energy, from the abuse hurled at him by his opponents.

If abuses from opponents would give strength, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the strongest to withstand all the abuses and allegations that the BJP leaders hurl at him constantly, Harish Rao said.

Reacting to Modi’s remarks during the former’s meeting with the BJP functionaries in Hyderbad on Saturday, Harish Rao said the Prime Minister was making senseless remarks as he was unable to respond to questions raised over his contribution to Telangana and India.

“Modi is weighing the insults from his opponents in kilos and says that they are his strength. If such was the case, tonnes of insults from Telangana BJP leaders have made KCR even stronger. To what extent is it justified for him to evade answering the questions raised by us on his contribution for the country and Telangana,” he tweeted.