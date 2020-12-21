Keep track of changes in JEE

Entrance test would be held for the first time in the regional languages

By | Published: 12:03 am 6:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 has undergone changes with entrance test to be held in four sessions besides change in the pattern of examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the JEE Main 2021 from February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30, and May 24 to 28. Students can appear either for one session or all sessions. The first shift exam would be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. So far, the JEE Main was conducted twice in a year i.e., in January and April.

The entrance test would be held for the first time in the regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, and Urdu, in addition to Hindi, Gujarati, and English. The exam centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would have questions in English and Telugu languages.

The JEE Main 2021 paper-I for BE/BTech would contain 90 questions with choices in part-B, while overall total marks remained the same i.e., 300. Earlier, there were 75 questions.

Each subject-Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry comprise two sections. Section A would contain Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) with four marks for every correct or best answer and negative marks (-1) for incorrect answer. However, there would be no negative marks if a question was unanswered or marked for review. Section B comprises questions for which answers were to be filled in as a numerical value. Students have to attempt any five questions out of 10 in section B and there would be no negative marking here.

The paper-II for B.Arch and B.Planning too undergone changes in the pattern. The Mathematics paper would have 20 MCQs and five questions would have to be answered in numerical values out of 10. There would be no negative marking for numerical value. In both paper-I and II, overall merit of candidates would be prepared by merging NTA scores of all shifts of all days. The registrations through the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ have commenced and the last date to apply is January 16 and admit card can be downloaded from the second week of February.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .