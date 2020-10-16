Keeping it light and feminine

The silhouettes are contemporary and wearable, with summer mood and sorbet hues.

New Delhi: Designer Suneet Varma makes yet another digital outing as he presents his latest collection at the first-ever phygital edition of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, Spring Summer ’21.

Titled ‘The eternal lightness of being- to love, to hold, to kiss’, is a hopeful representation of a lighter, brighter time wherein the norms of social distancing have been left far behind and there is a lightness of being. A light, airy and effortlessly feminine couture line which is graceful, versatile and elegant.

The silhouettes are contemporary and wearable, with summer mood and sorbet hues. Crinkled chiffon, crushed georgette and organza textures feature delicate pearl and sequin embroidery in both floral and geometric patterns. Nature a perennial theme in the designer’s collection is featured in the harmonious pairing of ebony and ivory with a dash of aqua bringing to the warm heart.