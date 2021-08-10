Keerthy Suresh gets 10 million followers on Instagram

The actor shared a snap with Mahesh Babu from the sets of their upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Hyderabad: Keerthy Suresh celebrated hitting 10 million followers on Instagram. On Tuesday, the actor shared pics of fans congratulating her on Instagram stories.

The same day, the ‘Mahanati’ actor also shared a snap with Mahesh Babu from the sets of their upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. The adorable pic instantly went viral on social media as it received over 1 million likes.

Asking Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar to ward off evil eyes on him before he goes to sleep every day, Keerthy captioned it, “#Namrata Ma’am, Sir padukune mundhu prathiroju dhisti theeyadam marchipokandi @urstrulyMahesh @ParasuramPetla @MythriOfficial @GMBents #SarkaruVaariPaata #HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu (sic).”

“Goes without saying!” Namrata replied back in the comments section.

Mahesh, who celebrated his 46th birthday on August 9, received many wishes from the film fraternity on social media. “You are not only an inspiration on screen but off screen as well! Here’s to an amazing co-star and a beautiful person. May you have a day as fabulous as you,” penned Keerthy. Samantha Akkineni, Kriti Sanon, David Warner and Vijay Deverakonda were some of the other celebs who wished the superstar on his special day.

Mahesh said he was humbled by all the love and wishes. “Thanks to each one of you for always being connected and celebrating your love for me in every way possible. Grateful everyday and a little more today. The response to SVP teaser has been beyond overwhelming. Can’t wait to entertain you all with our film. Hope everyone’s staying safe. Love, Gratitude, Mahesh Babu (sic),” he wrote on Instagram.

