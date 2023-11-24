Kept my promise to form Mulugu district, despite BRS defeat in 2018: CM KCR

Published Date - 10:04 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Despite the voters of Mulugu defeating BRS candidate in the 2018 Assembly elections, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reminded that he kept his promise and created Mulugu district. He reiterated that he does not differentiate between constituencies represented by the ruling and the opposition parties, as entire Telangana belongs to him.

In a veiled jibe at Congress sitting MLA Seethakka, he said the opposition MLAs should set aside their politics and meet those in the ruling to get the constituency works done. “The local MLA never met me on issues pertaining to Mulugu. I have done whatever was brought to my notice by our BRS leaders. I am sure the BRS candidate will be elected this term and I promise to fulfill your aspirations,” he added.

Participating in the Praja Ashirvada Sabha public meeting at Mulugu on Friday, the Chief Minister asserted that as the achiever of Telangana State, he is proud of development of every part of Telangana. He said the BRS government took initiative and created Mulugu district apart from developing necessary infrastructure and facilities to improve the lives of local residents.

After Telangana formation, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Samakka-Saralamma Jatara is being celebrated grandly with Rs 80-100 crore. The BRS government was celebrating the festivities officially and improved basic amenities at the Jatara site which will be enhanced further during the third term.

Similarly, he pointed out that the Podu lands issue has been resolved and around 48,160 acres of Podu lands have been distributed to tribals in Mulugu constituency alone.

Further, the government is extending Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, apart from upgrading the power supply lines to provide three phase electricity to tribal hamlets for agriculture. “We will also fight with the Centre for issuing Podu land pattas to even non-tribals, after the elections,” he said.