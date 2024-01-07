Step up pace of works on Sitaram project canals: Ministers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday asked irrigation officials to step up the pace of works on the canal system of the Sitarama project and ensure their completion latest by the end of May.

They also stressed the need for completing works on the tunnels at Sathupalli and Paleru, taken up as part of the project without further delay.

The three Ministers held a marathon review on the progress in the implementation of the project works. By hastening up the work, Thummala said the government would be able to extend irrigation facility to over 1.6 lakh acres under the Wyra project in Khammam district.

The government had spent Rs.7500 crore on the project so far. The pump houses of the project were already completed.

They called for steps to complete works on the link canals of the project so that water can be released to the Nagarajuna Sagar left canal ayacut also. The Ministers said the process for land acquisition should also be stepped up by clearing the dues to the oustees.

Thummala had shared the highlights of his review with his cabinet colleagues on the occasion.