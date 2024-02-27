Kerala’s Left Front fields candidate from Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad LS Constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 07:35 PM

Hyderabad: The ruling coalition of the ruling Left parties – Left Democratic Front (LDF) – has released a list of candidates it will be fielding in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Left Parties’ alliance has announced candidates for all the LS 20 seats in Kerala, including Wayanad, which is represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The CPI, a part of the Left Front, will be fielding party leader Annie Raja from Wayanad. Annie Raja, who serves as the member of the national executive of CPI, is the wife of CPI general secretary D Raja.

Interestingly, the CPI and the CPI (M) which are two of the biggest parties in the Left Front in Kerala, are a part of the INDIA bloc which also includes Congress. While the CPI(M) gets 15 seats, the CPI gets 4 and the Kerala Congress (M) gets 1 seat as part of the seat-sharing pact in the southern State.

Besides Wayanad, the CPI has also decided to field senior party leader Pannyian Raveendran from Thiruvananthapuram, which is represented by another prominent Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be contesting from either Bhuvanagiri or Khammam in Telangana.