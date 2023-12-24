Kethana to lead TS volleyball team

S Kethana leads Telangana volleyball at 67th National Games in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu from Dec 26.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: S Kethana will lead the Telangana volleyball team in the 67th National Games 2023-24 organised by Department of School Education, Tamil Nadu under the aegis of School Games Federation of India at Tiruchirappalli, Tamilnadu starting December 26.

Squad: S Kethana (C), Sunkari Amulya, T Sanjana, M Raveena, Ram Srijana, Puram Hasini, M Saneetha, Sameena Begum, M Archana, M Srinidhi, B Ambika, K Akshaya, G Krishnaveni, S Keerthi, Y Yashvini, Mamatha (Coach), Mustafa (Manager).