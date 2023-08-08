Khairatabad Ganesh to stay eco-friendly for second year

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 04:38 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The famous Khairatabad Ganesh is set to maintain its eco-friendly stance for the second consecutive year, opting for organic colours and clay materials.

The Ganesh Utsava Committee, Khairatabad, well-known for organizing the event, has announced that this year’s Ganesh idol will stand tall at 63 feet, a significant increase from last year’s 50 feet. Singari Raj Kumar, the key organiser of the committee, said, “we are committed to preserving the environment while celebrating this grand festival.”

About 150 dedicated workers hailing from Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have been working tirelessly since June to complete the idol’s construction by September 15, four days before the festival’s commencement date. “The identity of the idol, which holds immense significance for the devotees, will be disclosed within the next three days,” Raj Kumar said.

Since its inception in 1954 with a modest one-foot idol, the Khairatabad Ganesh has amassed a devoted following, drawing countless devotees every year from various regions across the country.