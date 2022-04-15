Khajaguda lake and adjoining road will be developed further: KTR

Published Date - 01:07 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said the Khajaguda lake and the adjoining road will be developed further and also hinted at exclusive events being conducted here.

The Minister was responding to a child’s tweet thanking the Minister for developing the road adjoining the lake and requesting for steps to make the stretch traffic free on weekend evenings.

“Thank you #KTR uncle for the beautiful #Khajaguda Lake road showing the #HiTech #Hyderabad. Pic Credit – @babakishore Wish if there are no vehicles moving on this road on weekend evenings, kids can walk freely. @KTRTRS #TanishMutta”

Rama Rao said the plan is to convert the water body and its adjoining road into a recreational place for families.

In response to the tweet, the Minister said: “Thanks for the kind words. We want to make this road and the adjoining lake even more beautiful place for families and kids to hang out

@ZC_SLP is working on it and hopefully we can do something in the lines of an exclusive event for weekends,”.

