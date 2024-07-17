Khammam: Books distributed to underprivileged students

A large number of students were given the material at the store's main branch Congress leader Tummala Yugandhar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 08:29 PM

Khammam: A car accessories store, Car In Automart in Khammam distributed books and stationery items to underprivileged students.

Interacting with the students he advised them to understand the importance of education and excel in life.

Youth Congress leader Mohammed Ashrief, senior journalist Jani Pasha and a philanthropist Nasar Bin Munasar stressed on the need of continued community support to students from underprivileged sections.

The store proprietor Abdul Azeem said the store was committed to supporting students and improving the lives of those in need. Every child deserves access to education and the store would do its part in that direction, he added.