Khammam Bruhat Prakruthi Vanam ready for opening

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:30 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Khammam: A beautiful Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanam developed on a sprawling 14 acres of land at Raghunathapalem near Khammam is ready for inauguration.

The unique park has been developed with an expenditure of Rs 2.06 crore, of which Rs 1.5 crore was provided by Stambhadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) while Rs 36 lakh was spent under NREGS and Rs 20 lakh was provided by Raghunathapalem Gram Panchayat.

The park, situated on Khammam-Yellandu road, consists of a mini tank bund, a fountain, walking track, open gym, children’s play area and a massive plantation. The tank bund has been developed on an area of six acres while plantation was taken up on eight acres land.

“As many as 23,000 saplings of different varieties have been planted. It would stand out among all the Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams in the district and the State. The park area would be covered by a bio-fencing”, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar told this newspaper on Wednesday. Nearly 98 percent of works of the park have been completed and it is ready for inauguration. The park is likely to be inaugurated by IT Minister K T Rama Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar very shortly, he said.

He recalled that the parks’ works commenced on Feb 17 on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday on which as many as 5,000 plants of different varieties were planted in a single day as part of a mega plantation drive. Plants such as guava, pomegranate, black jamoon, custard apple, parijatham, curry leaves along with flowering plants have been planted. All the plants are being fed water through a drip system, Vijay Kumar said.

The park works have been completed in a short span of time with the continuous guidance by Minister Ajay Kumar. As the park is located by the side of a highway, it could be useful for commuters besides the residents of the mandal, said Raghunathapalem Sarpanch G Sharada.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .