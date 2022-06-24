Khammam Collector exhorts youth to become entrepreneurs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham exhorted youth to become entrepreneurs to generate employment and wealth. He took part in ‘Flame of Entrepreneurship’ Torch Run organised by T-Hub in association with its innovation partners here on Friday. The initiative by T-Hub, which leads India’s innovation ecosystem, was aimed at spreading the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth, he said.

The Torch Run aimed at recognising and celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of Telangana’s robust innovation ecosystem. The State government has been working to create a strong innovation infrastructure supporting the spirit of entrepreneurship, the Collector said.

The government established T-Hub to nurture the entrepreneurial spirit and serve as a platform for employment generation. Youth should come up with innovative ideas and thoughts and implement the same to become successful businessmen.

A business could be a success when one’s aptitude and profession were the same. One should keep upgrading technically to progress in the business. The bankers have to encourage youth with innovative ideas by providing them investment loans, Gautham suggested.

The State government’s Dalit Bandhu Scheme was also aimed at promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among dalits by providing them a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh. With hard work youngsters could become successful in their enterprises, he added. Lead District Manager Chandrashekar, GM (Industries) Ajay Kumar and others were present.