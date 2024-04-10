Nodal officers told to make arrangements for receiving nominations

He asked the nodal officers to carry out their assigned duties effectively and take all measures to ensure that the upcoming elections were conducted smoothly without any mistakes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 07:59 PM

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham has directed election nodal officers to make preparations for receiving nominations from April 18 for Lok Sabha elections.

He asked the nodal officers to carry out their assigned duties effectively and take all measures to ensure that the upcoming elections were conducted smoothly without any mistakes.

Also Read Basic facilities provided in 1459 polling stations in Khammam: Collector

He held a meeting with the nodal officers here on Wednesday on the election preparations. Gautham reviewed the process of setting up nomination help desks, postal ballot, election duty certificate and facilities in polling stations.

He wanted election arrangements speeded up as per the guidelines of the Election Commission. As nominations would be accepted from April 18, materials related to nominations, printed documents from the Election Commission and blank nomination documents should be made available in all tahsildar offices, the Collector said.

Form 12 and 12A should be taken for those who were working in essential services after obtaining a report on their work place from the NIC portal.

Those who were given home voting facility in the Assembly election should be provided the facility again and home voting would be held from May 3, Gautham noted.