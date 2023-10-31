Khammam Collector launches specially designed voter awareness campaign material

Khammam Collector VP Gautham said that vote was the foundation of democracy and could change the history of the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Collector VP Gautham pasting a vote awareness sticker on a vehicle in IDOC in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: District Election Officer and Collector VP Gautham said that vote was the foundation of democracy and could change the history of the country.

As part of the SVEEP programme, specially designed badges and stickers for government vehicles were handed over to government employees by the Collector in the collectorate on Tuesday to make them aware that they must exercise their right to vote on November 30.

The badges to wear on clothing and stickers to be pasted on two-wheelers and cars carries the message ‘I vote and Vote Nov 30’. Gautham said that in comparison to rural areas, polling percentage was less in urban areas, 70 percent polling took place in urban areas and there was a need to increase the polling percentage in urban areas.

He said that as the government employees were mostly in urban areas, badges and stickers have been prepared and distributed to all the employees with the idea that they would be inspired to vote on the polling day and also to motivate the people.

The Collector said that all employees should wear these badges and display stickers on their vehicles till the polling day on November 30. According to Article 326 of the Constitution, the right to vote has been granted to all citizens who have completed 18 years of age and everyone should exercise their vote fearlessly without being tempted.

Later in the day Gautham inspected the ongoing training programme for polling officers at Government Women’s Degree College and at SR&BGNR College. He also sensitised the students of Government Medical College on the right to vote.

He said that the vote was a valuable weapon, the precious vote should not be sold under temptation and discussions have to take place in that direction. Youth should take the responsibility of creating awareness and sensitising the families in villages.

