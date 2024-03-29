Khammam Collector VP Gautham accelerates setup of LS counting centers

Proper facilities for strong rooms and counting rooms on the newly constructed second floor in the college have to be made.

29 March 2024

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham directed the officials to speed up the process of setting up counting centres for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Collector along with Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt visited Sri Chaitanya Engineering College at Ponnekal in Khammam Rural mandal on Friday and inspected arrangements being made for counting centres, strong rooms and reception centre for seven Assembly segments under Khammam parliament constituency.

Strong rooms should not have windows. In view of the summer season alternative arrangements should be made to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. The fencing used in the assembly elections should be reused. Rooms for seven Assembly segments postal ballots have to be prepared.

25 fire extinguishers were available at the college and additional equipment has to be acquired besides setting up alarms for strong rooms, the Collector said.

Preparations should be made for the transportation of EVMs. A rain proof tent should be set up in the reception centre. As the counting of votes of seven segments would be done in one building, it should be ensured that the EVMs related to a segment stored in the rooms allotted to the respective segment.

Staff moving EVMs should be given t-shirts with the colour code of the segments and the name of the segments should be printed on them. Steps should be taken to use the colour assigned to the respective segment on name signs, banners, stickers, route maps and others, Gautham said.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, additional Collector D Madhusudan Naik, training assistant Collectors Mayank Singh and Yuvraj were present.