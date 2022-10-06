Munugode by-elections: TRS, CPM, CPI leaders coordination meeting held in Nalgonda

Along with leaders of CPI(M) and CPI, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was addressing a media conference at Nalgonda after coordination meeting on Thursday. The district leaders of TRS (now BRS), CPI and CPI (M) met and held discussions on coordination between their cadre for the defeat of the BJP in the Munugode by-poll.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the Narendra Modi government was misusing constitutional institutions to muzzle the voices of opposition parties. He alleged that an undeclared emergency was being implemented in the country. Moreover, the decisions taken up by the Centre were impacting the integration of the country and spoiling peace.

Charging the Narendra Modi government with a conspiracy to create hurdles to development projects and welfare schemes in Telangana, he said there was an urgent need to control the BJP from becoming strong in the State, failing which Telangana would be in danger.

Stating that the TRS was capable of controlling the BJP, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided for united efforts of progressive forces as a part of it. It would begin from Munugode by-elections, he said, adding that the coordination of the TRS with Left parties would be ensured from the Munugode assembly constituency level to village level.

TRS only capable to control BJP: CPI

CPI State assistant secretary Palla Venkat Reddy said the BJP posed a danger to the country with its anti-people policies and conspiracy to create rifts between the people. The economic policies of the BJP government have caused additional financial burden on the middle class and poor people in the country.

“In this circumstance, we have recognised the need to fight against the BJP at the national level. At the same time, Congress has weakened in the country. Keeping in mind these all factors, the CPI took a decided to join hands with TRS, which was capable of facing the BJP,” he said.

TRS has capacity to defeat BJP in Munugode by-polls: CPI(M)

CPI(M) central committee member Cherupally Sitaramulu said the Munugode by-election had opened up a new debate in national politics and that the Left parties had the responsibility to work for the defeat of the BJP in it.

Only the TRS has the capacity to defeat the BJP in the by-election, hence the CPI (M) had decided to support its candidate. He called apon the people to join hands with progressive forces to fight against the BJP, who were spreading communal hatred in the country.

TRS MLC T Ravinder Rao, Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir district leaders of CPI and CPI(M) were present.

