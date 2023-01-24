Khammam: Displaced Muslim families demand land for religious sites

Khammam: Displaced Muslim families of Kommepalli of Sathupalli mandal in the district have demanded the SCCL management and Revenue department to allot land for religious sites.

The SCCL had acquired the entire village for JVR opencast-2 mine expansion and allotted house sites to 229 project affected families in survey number 171 of Ayyagaripet village of the mandal under a rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package in 2018.

However, the SCCL allegedly failed to develop and provide basic facilities at the R&R centre. For instance, a masjid that existed at Kommepalli was spread on 13 cents of land but only five cents of land was allotted for the masjid at Ayyagaripet and the company had not constructed the masjid till date, complained a displaced person of the village, Shaik Moulali.

Similarly at Ayyagaripet, land allocation was not done for a burial ground, religious places like Idgah, Mabu Subani Moulali Jenda Chettu dargah, Jan Pad Shahid Jenda Chettu dargah, Peerla Chavidi (Ashurkhana), where Alam and peer Panjas were preserved, he said.

All the above mentioned facilities existed at Kommepalli village, which had a history of 250 years and such facilities have to be provided at Ayyagaripet village for around 186 Muslim families to organise religious events as per the R&R package, Moulali told Telangana Today.

Representations were made to SCCL and Revenue officials many times but they fell on deaf ears, he said, adding that SCCL and Revenue officials should take immediate steps to restore all religious facilities at Ayyagaripet for the community.

Meanwhile, Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah also raised the issue with the SCCL management and wrote a letter to SCCL Sathupalli area general manager recently asking to restore all the religious places at Ayyagaripet, that existed at Kommepalli previously.