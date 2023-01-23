Basti Dawakhanas help quality medical care accessible to poor: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar presents spectacles to a woman at Kanti Velugu camp in Khammam on Monday. 23KM3: Minister P Ajay Kumar attends Prajavani at new collectorate in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that Basti Dawakhanas were being set up by the State government in order to make quality medical care more accessible to the poor.

The minister inaugurated a Basti Dawakhana set up at a cost of Rs.4.98 lakh in the old municipal corporation building of 37th division in Khammam on Monday. The BRS government was taking special measures for providing corporate level medical care to the poor, he said.

More Basti Dawakhanas would be set up in Khammam Municipal Corporation in the coming days, Ajay Kumar said. He also launched eye screening as part of second phase Kanti Velugu programme at the municipal building.

Speaking on the occasion he said the government’s ambitious Kanti Velugu was undertaken with a humanitarian perspective, with the determination to eliminate vision defects and build a healthy society.

The Minister reminded that in the first phase Kanti Velugu in 2018 eye examinations were conducted for 1.50 crore people across the State and 50 lakh people were provided with spectacles.

Special teams have been formed to conduct screening for over 12 lakh people in Khammam district.

ANMs, Anganwadi and ASHA workers should go door to door involving all the communities to make Kanti Blew successful, Ajay Kumar said.

The minister attended Prajavani held for the first time at the newly inaugurated collectorate at VV Palem on the city outskirts. Khammam district has got a rare honor that no one has got in the country as the inauguration of the IDOC was attended by four Chief Ministers and a former CM, he said.

The officials of all government departments have the responsibility to do justice to the complainants and to take government welfare schemes to common people. In the past people used to face many problems to bring their problems to the attention of the authorities.

Since the entire district offices were located in one complex, people’s problems would be solved at one place. RTC city bus services would be operated from Khammam city to the collectorate for the convenience of people, Ajay Kumar informed.

District Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, DM &HO Dr. B Malathi, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar and others were present.