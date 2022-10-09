Khammam: Five persons, including two women, surrender before police in murder case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Khammam: Five persons, including two women, who were suspected to be involved in the murder of a man under the Khammam urban police station limits, surrendered before the police here on Saturday.

In a statement here on Sunday, Khammam Town ACP Anjaneyulu said a woman, Sk Rahmath of UPH Colony, in the city had lodged a complaint with the police in July this year, stating that her son Sk Anwar (33), was missing since September last year.

Police suspected the role of Anwar’s wife, Salma, his mother-in-law Sadhu Khan and a man, Balaji, in the disappearance of Anwar and put their movements under surveillance. Police tried to catch Salma, a native of Mahabubabad, with the help of the local police, but could not succeed.

The suspects, Salma, Sadhu Khan, Anwar’s brother-in-law Yakub, their accomplices, Balaji and C Venkanna, who realised that they could not escape from police, then came to the Khammam urban police station on Saturday night with the help of their relatives and surrendered before the police.

During interrogation they confessed to the police how and why they killed Anwar. They said he was addicted to alcohol, used to suspect the fidelity of his wife and harassed her.

He was accused of attacking Balaji with a knife and setting his bike on fire last September after he came to know about an alleged illicit relationship between Balaji and his mother-in-law, the ACP said, adding that they then decided to eliminate him and on September 30 last year, Yakub, Balaji and Venkanna tied up Anwar with ropes and took him in an auto-rickshaw to the NSP canal at Gopalapuram in the city and and threw him in it.

The body was yet to be found and efforts were still on, the ACP added.