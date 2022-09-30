Khammam: Eight held, Rs 40 lakh worth ornaments recovered

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Khammam: Khammam one town and CCS police have on Friday caught eight thieves and recovered Rs 40 lakh worth gold and silver ornaments from them. Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier informed that the accused were involved in 28 thefts under three police stations in Khammam city and one police station in Suryapet district.

The accused, Nookamalla Nagendrababu, Pappula Rajkumar, Bade Nagendrababu, Mandala Ashok, Banala Mutyalu, Chintamalla Venkanna and Kulakupalli Mahesh Kagitha Ramachandrapuram of Suryapet district and Telagamalla Venkateshwarlu of Mallepalli of Kusumanchi mandal in Khammam district were taken into custody at Mustafa Nagar in Khammam.

Elaboina Krishna of Jnaneshwari gold shop at Gandhichowk in Khammam, who bought the stolen gold, was also booked in the case. The accused committed crimes to make easy money, by selling the stolen property, to live a lavish life, CP said.

During the police interrogation the accused confessed to have committed 27 thefts in Khammam and one in Suryapet district. Nagendrababu, a driver, worked for a famous doctor in Khammam and left his job recently. Working as an acting driver he used to commit thefts along with his accomplices.

638 grams of gold jewellery, two kilograms of silver, 10 LEDs TVs, three LPG cylinders were recovered from the accused, Warrier informed. He appreciated CCS ACP T Ravi, town ACP Anjaneyulu, CCS CIs N Mallaiah Swamy and P Naveen, one town CI Chittibabu, SIs and staff for nabbing the thieves.