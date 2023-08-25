| Khammam Four Year Old Gets Locked Up In Car Dies Of Asphyxiation

Khammam: Four-year-old gets locked up in car, dies of asphyxiation

While playing on Friday, the four-year-old got into the car parked in the house and got trapped inside

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:23 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

While playing on Friday, the four-year-old got into the car parked in the house and got trapped inside

Khammam: A four-year-old boy died of asphyxiation after he accidentally got himself locked inside a car at Rukki thanda in Kamepalli mandal in the district on Friday.

It is said that the child, B Parthu Naik, was attending classes at an Anganwadi centre at the thanda and in the afternoon, he used spend time at his relatives’ house opposite the Anganwadi centre until his parents, both farm labourers, returned home.

While playing on Friday, he got into the car parked in the house and got trapped inside. His relatives looked for him all over the thanda and surroundings, but not in the car.

When they checked the car in the late evening hours, he was found dead.

Also Read Historic Khammam Fort, Zafar stepwell to get facelift