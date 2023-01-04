Khammam: KPL T20 to begin on January 5

Teams from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal and from 10 Indian States Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir will take part in the tournament
Khammam: Khammam Premier League (KPL) an international level T20 cricket tournament is scheduled to begin here on Thursday.
Teams from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal and from 10 Indian States Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir will take part in the tournament, informed KPL chairman, noted paediatrician Dr. Kurapati Pradeep here on Wednesday.
The KPL day cricket matches will take place at Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam from Jan 5 to 13, he said.