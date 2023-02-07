Khammam: Man falls into NSP canal, passersby save him

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:12 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Timely response from passersby saved the life of a man who was washed away in the NSP canal at Kothur village

Khammam: Timely response from passerby saved the life of a man who was washed away in the NSP canal at Kothur village of Nelakondapalli mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The man, Madasu Nageswara Rao of Surdepalli in the mandal while coming from Kodad and went to relieve himself on the banks of the canal. He accidently fell in it and got washed away in the canal.

Two passersby, a reporter Vadlamudi Venkateshwarlu and K Veerababu, heard Rao shouting for help and followed him.

As the man was stuck in the locks of the canal at Kothur, they stepped into the canal along with a youth, Manda Krishna, and pulled him out of the canal with the help of ropes. The locals appreciated them for saving the life of the man.