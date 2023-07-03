Khammam: MLA Upender Reddy makes donations worth Rs 27.50 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

MLA K Upender Reddy welcomed Congress workers into the BRS party at Mutyalagudem village of Kusumanchi mandal in Khammam district on Monday.

Khammam: Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy has made donations worth Rs 27.50 lakh for different purposes in Kusumanchi and Nelakondapalli mandals in the district on Monday.

The MLA donated Rs 13 lakh for the construction of a church, a mosque, a temple, for installation of ‘bodrai’ and for an SC funeral ground in different villages of Kusumanchi mandal. Likewise he donated Rs 14.50 lakh for the construction of churches, mosques and Hindu temples in different villages of Nelakondapalli mandal.

Upender Reddy also distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs.8.92 lakh to 30 beneficiaries of Nelakondapalli mandal, Rs 20.26 lakh worth CMRF cheques to 52 beneficiaries of Kusumanchi mandal and Rs 14.95 lakh CMRF cheques to 44 beneficiaries of Khammam Rural mandal. At a programme at Mutyalagudem village of Kusumanchi mandal the MLA welcomed 40 families of Congress party into BRS party. He also laid the foundation stone for the construction works of CC roads in the village.

Speaking on the occasion Upender Reddy called upon the party workers to strengthen the party in Palair Assembly segment and take the BRS government’s welfare schemes to the door steps of the beneficiaries. The government was spending huge amounts on the welfare of the poor, he said.