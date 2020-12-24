Khammam: Railway cop gives state home a facelift

Collector RV Karnan inspecting renovated dormitory at Balala Sadan in Khammam on Thursday.

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Khammam: In a noble gesture, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector K Madhusudhan has come forward to give a facelift to Balala Sadan, the state-run home for orphans and semi-orphans, at the NST road in Khammam.

District Collector RV Karnan, along with Madhusudhan and District Welfare Officer Sandhya Rani, inaugurated the renovated dormitory and other rooms at the Sadan.

The dormitory, other rooms and outer walls have been painted beautifully with inspirational quotes and child rights slogans written on them besides the drawings of children and famous personalities. The CI has spent around Rs 20,000 towards the renovation.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Madhusudhan said he had visited the place a few times and thought of giving it a child-friendly look. He wanted to ensure that the environment was emotionally secure and psychologically enabling.

“Everyone has a moral duty to contribute their part to the wellbeing of children, and I just delivered my part,” he said. He thanked Childline-1098 district coordinator K Srinivas for his support in carrying out the task.

Karnan, who interacted with the children learning about their studies and wellbeing, appreciated two inmates — Uma Maheswari and Jaswitha — who excelled in the social welfare gurukul entrance test.

The Collector instructed Sadan officials to make sure that all the children attend online classes and also spoken English classes being conducted twice a week. The children must be offered quality food as per the menu, he said.

DCPO Vishnu Vandana, RPF SI Venkat Reddy, childline coordinator K Srinivas and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .