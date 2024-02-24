Khammam retired AR constable donates one month pension to govt

As the financial condition of the State exchequer was in a bad position he wanted to do his part to support the government, Ghulam Zafar said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 07:27 PM

Khammam Press Club office bearers felicitating retired AR constable Ghulam Zafar.

Khammam: In a charitable act a retired Armed Reserve constable Ghulam Zafar of Khammam has donated his monthly pension to cash-starved State government.

Speaking to the media at Press Club here on Saturday he revealed that he retired from the police department in 1981 and has been receiving pension since then. As the financial condition of the State exchequer was in a bad position he wanted to do his part to support the government, he said.

The 78-year-old, Zafar, wrote a letter to the district Collector stating that he does not want to withdraw his February pension of Rs 21, 000 and wanted to give it to the government. He asked the Collector to transfer the amount to the Treasury.

Impressed at the generous act of the retired constable the Press Club office bearers felicitated with a shawl and presented him a memento as a mark of honour.