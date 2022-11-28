Khammam: Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia handed over to slain FRO’s family

Khammam: Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Bhima Naik on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs.50 lakh as ex gratia, as announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, to the family of slain forest range officer Ch Srinivas Rao.

Naik, along with Khammam and Kothagudem DFOs Siddharth Vikram Singh and Ranjith Naik, visited Erlapudi village in Raghunathapalem mandal and consoled the FRO’s wife Bhagyalakshmi and children Yashwanth and Kruthika. They assured the family that the State government would extend all possible support and there was no need to worry or fear and that the Forest department would cooperate with the family in all their needs.

Bhima Naik said the death of Srinivasa Rao was very unfortunate and that measures were being taken to prevent such incidents from happening again. As announced by the Chief Minister, a government job to Bhagyalakshmi, a house site and all other promises would be delivered soon, he said.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, FRO Radhika and others were present.